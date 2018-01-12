Gardaí investigate the discovery of a body in Dalkey this morning

Gardaí in South County Dublin have launched an investigation following the discovery of a body in a public area earlier this morning.

The body of the man, believed to be in his 30s, was made by a woman in a laneway in Dalkey.

Authorities were alerted at approximately 8am.

The deceased has yet to be identified and the cause of death is still unknown, however reports suggest Gardaí are treating the death as suspicious.

Emergency services are currently at the scene while the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Burea have been notified.