Gardaí continue to search for missing teen & 10-month-old baby

Gardaí in Ennis are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in locating 16-year-old Larisa Maria Rostas, and her 10-month-old daughter Narcisa Rosta who have been missing from their home in Ennis, Co. Clare since last Sunday morning, March 7.

Larisa is described as being 5’ 2” in height with dyed red hair and brown eyes. However, it's not known what Larisa or Narcisa were wearing at the time they went missing.

Larisa is known to frequent the Dublin city centre area as well as her hometown of Ennis, Co. Clare.

Gardaí and Larisa’s family are very concerned for her wellbeing and implore anyone with information in relation to her whereabouts, or anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Larisa and Narcisa, to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.