Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 16-year-old in Cork

Gardaí in Midleton wish to seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Leo Boyers-Hipwell who is missing from his home in Ballycrenane, Ballymacoda, Cork. Leo was last seen on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Leo is described as being 5’9” in height and of very slim build, with light brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of Chinese writing on his right or left wrist.

It is not known what Leo was wearing when he left home.

Gardaí and Leo's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 – 4621550 or The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.