Gardaí concerned for the welfare of missing teen from Co Kildare

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Kristians Briedis, who is missing from the Newbridge area of Kildare since last Sunday, March 21, 2020.

He is described as being 5'6", with brown hair, of slim build with brown/hazel eyes.

Kristians is known to frequent the Drogheda area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Newbridge on 045 440 180 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.