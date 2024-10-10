Gardaí ask for public’s help in finding missing woman from Wicklow

Gardaí have launched a missing persons appeal for a woman from County Wicklow.

44-year-old Josephine (also goes by Ngozi) Udeagha has been reported missing from Bray, Co. Wicklow since Saturday (October 5).

Josephine (Ngozi) was last seen at Malahide Dart Station last Thursday (October 3) at approximately 8.10pm.

Josephine (Ngozi) is described as approximately 5 foot 6 inches with a medium build. She also has black hair and brown eyes.

When she was last seen, Josephine (Ngozi) was wearing a black coat, a black hoodie and a blue denim skirt.

Gardaí and Josephine's (Ngozi’s) family have expressed concerns for her well-being.

If anyone has any information regarding Josephine's (Ngozi’s) whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station