Gardaí ask for public’s help in finding missing Cork woman

Gardaí have launched a missing persons appeal for a woman in her 50s from Cork.

51-year-old Margaret O'Leary has been reported missing from her home in Upper Fair Hill, Gurranabraher in Cork city.

Margaret was last seen on Saturday (December 7), when she left her home at 2pm.

Margaret is described as being around 5 foot 7 inches in height, of slim build. She also has brown hair and blue eyes.

When she was last seen, Margaret was wearing a black bomber jacket, blue knitted jumper, jeans and black shoes. She also has a purple backpack and black handbag with her.

Gardaí and Margaret’s family have both shared their concerns for her well-being.

If anyone has any information regarding Margaret’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.