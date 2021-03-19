Gardaí are very concerned for welfare of missing 14-year-old boy from Dalkey

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Stefan Muntean. Stefan was last seen in Dalkey on Wednesday evening, March 17.

Stefan is described as being 5’ 7” in height, of broad build with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a grey track suit top, green track suit bottoms and white runners.

The Gardaí and Stefan's family are very concerned for his wellbeing and urge anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Stefan, to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.