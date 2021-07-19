Gardaí very concerned for the welfare of 2 missing teenagers

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of two teenagers, 14-year-old Jake Hall and 15-year-old Katie O'Connor, who are missing from their homes in Co. Wicklow since Sunday afternoon, July 18.

Jake who is missing from his home in Aughrim, Co. Wicklow is 5' 8" in height and has a slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Jake was wearing black jeans, black t-shirt and black boots.

Katie who is missing from her home in Ashford, Co. Wicklow is described as being 5' 5" in height and has a slim build. She has brown shoulder length hair and blue eyes. When last seen Katie was wearing a grey/white mini skirt, a black jumper and black boots.

Gardaí along with Jake and Katie's family are very concerned for their safety and urge anyone with any information on their whereabouts to contact Wicklow Garda Station on (0404) 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.