Gardaí are very concerned for the welfare of missing 41-year-old man

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 41-year-old John Sheehan, who is reported missing from the Renmore area of Galway, since July 12.

He is described as being 5ft 9 inches in height and having a slim build. He is bald with tight hair at the back and sides and has hazel/dark green eyes.

Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his welfare and would urge him to make contact. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Galway on 091 538 000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.