Gardaí are very concerned for the welfare of missing 14-year-old girl

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Sebastiana Paun, who is missing from the Mulhuddart area of Dublin 15 since 6:45pm yesterday evening, Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Sebastiana is described as being 5’ 1” in height, of slim build with long brown hair. When last seen she was wearing white jeans, black runners, a light blue hoodie, blue gillet and gold earrings.

It is believed that Sebastiana may be in the Dublin City Centre area.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Sebastiana is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.