Gardaí are very concerned for the welfare of missing 14-year-old girl

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Laura Roberts, missing from her home in Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin since Wednesday 21st July, 2021.

Laura is described as being 5’ 7” in height with long dark brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a pink school sweater and black leggings.

The Gardaí and Laura's family are very concerned for her welfare and urge anyone with any information on Laura’s whereabouts to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on (01) 666 5000, or any Garda station.