Gardaí are very concerned for the welfare of missing 13-year-old girl

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a 13-year-old girl named Hannah O'Brien, who is missing from the Laytown area of Co. Meath since Sunday, March 14.

Hannah is described as being 5'3", with long auburn hair, of slim build with blue eyes.

It is believed Hannah may be in the Mullingar area of Co. Westmeath.

The Gardaí and Hannah's family are very concerned for her wellbeing. Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.