Gardaí are very concerned for the welfare of missing 12-year-old boy

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 12-year-old Reece Thornton, who was last seen in the Drogheda area on Monday, June 28.

Reece is described as being 5’ 4” in height, of slim build with short brown hair. When last seen Reece was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.

The Gardaí and Reece's family are very concerned for his welfare and urge anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating him to contact Drogheda Gardaí on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.