Gardaí investigate the murder of baby Noleen Murphy in 1973

The Gardaí have today issued an appeal for information regarding the mysterious murder of baby Noleen Murphy, whose body was tragically discovered in Dun Laoghaire on April 4,1973.

At 6:45pm on April 4 1973 the body of a full-term baby girl was discovered in the car park that then serviced the premises of Lee’s Furniture Shop. This business has since ceased operating but the car park remains between Northumberland Avenue and Anglesea Lane (parallel to George’s Street) in Dun Laoghaire town centre.

Following the completion of a state post-mortem, Gardaí attached to Dun Laoghaire Garda Station commenced a murder investigation. It is believed that baby Noleen died within 24 hours of being born. This investigation remains live to this day.

In 2007 an inquest into the death of baby Noleen Murphy was conducted by Dublin County Coroner’s Court, which formally identified Cynthia Owen (nee Murphy) as her mother.

This incident has been the subject of a sustained Garda investigation, including a review by the Serious Crime Review Team, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and at this point, all available lines of inquiry have now been exhausted.

As it stands, no person has been brought to justice for the murder of baby Noleen Murphy.

That's why Gardaí are asking anyone who has information in relation to the murder of baby Noleen Murphy to come forward.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who may have previously come forward who felt they could not provide Gardaí with all the information they had in relation to this matter, to contact the investigation team again.

At the time of baby Noleen’s death, Cynthia Owens’ family home was at White’s Villas in Dalkey. Therefore, Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who was residing there, or the surrounding areas, at the time of this incident who may still have information to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with information which will assist in this investigation should contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000; anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.