Gardaí appeal for assistance in two separate missing person cases

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public's assistance in two separate missing person cases.

Shane Travers, 38, was last seen at St. James Hospital at 2pm on Monday, December 18.

He's described as 5'8" in height, of medium build, with blue eyes and brown receding hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, black cotton tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Meanwhile, Jason Collins, 16, was last seen in the Blanchardstown Retail Park at around 1.45pm on Saturday, December 16.

He is described as being 5'4" with short brown hair and blue eyes and of slim build.

When last seen he was wearing a black Nike runners, grey tracksuit bottoms, black zip up top, white t-shirt and red hoodie under the zip up.

Anyone with information in either case is asked to contact Gardaí.