Friends share support for Jools Oliver on emotional back to school post

Celebrity pals have gathered around Jools Oliver on her latest relatable social media post as she prepares for her and Jamie’s children to return to school as the summer draws to a close.

Jools took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to her children alongside lovely family photos from the summer break, where she admitted she will ‘miss her children’s familiar voices’.

The 47-year-old captioned the post, “Time to officially say goodbye to the summer. Thank you kids you really made this one extra special for so many reasons xxx”.

“My fav memory from our holiday.. We decided to wake River up and have a little party in his room (he was of course still awake from when I put him to bed an hour before)!!! He was happily laying in bed singing listening to us all having dinner outside”.

Jools continued, “He was over the moon and in typical river fashion was out of bed dancing and entertaining us until we were alli stitches!! A very happy moment I will always remember. (I will omit the struggle to get him back to sleep after that of course when everyone was scarpered)”.

“The bags are packed and by the door the shoes are polished and the uniform is all laid out in their rooms. Just finished little notes to put in their bags am shattered!!!”.

The mum-of-five added, “Looking forward to having my morning coffee in peace but will miss those little familiar voices everywhere I go. Can feel Autumn in the air ready to embrace the cosy season! Thank you little family xxx”.

Many famous faces and fans alike commented on the post to agree with how Jools was feeling about summer ending.

Davina McCall wrote, “Love this x feeling exactly the same”, while Myleene Klass penned, “LOVE this so much x”.

A fan of Oliver said, “What a gorgeous post @joolsoliver perfectly capturing the feelings of a mom”. A second added, “Love thisJools, I’m feeling all the feels tonight with the thoughts of back to school tomorrow & walking back into a silent house, have loved every second of the Summer holidays, roll on half term”.

Jools and Jamie Oliver share five children together, Poppy, 20, Daisy, 19, Petal, 13, Buddy, 11 and six-year-old River.