Fred Sirieix’s fiancée Fruitcake reacts to his I’m A Celeb criticisms

Fred Sirieix’s fiancée has spoken out about his tense time in the I’m A Celeb jungle!

The First Dates star is currently taking part in the lineup for this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

While Fred was initially a huge hit with viewers, his popularity has taken a dip in recent episodes following his reactions to losing the title of camp cook.

Over the past few nights, viewers have watched as Fred has consistently given criticisms to new camp chef Josie Gibson, which she has since admitted to be unwelcome advice.

During Sunday night’s episode, This Morning co-host Josie privately aired out her frustrations to fellow campmate Nella Rose, as she exclaimed: “He’s not cooking any more and I don’t think he’ll grasp it."

As tension over cooking in the camp continues to heat up, Fred’s future wife has now weighed in on the issue.

Fruitcake, who is due to marry the French maître d’ next year, appeared on ITV’s Lorraine earlier today, during which host Lorraine Kelly asked her about the ongoing arguments.

"He's like that at home but to be fair Lorraine, I don't do any cooking so I can't say I step away. He does it at home. He says he’s in charge of pleasure and pleasure is feeding me,” she said of her 51-year-old fiancé.

"He does all the cooking so I am not surprised he's struggled to step away with Josie,” Fruitcake confessed further.

During last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity, Fred also revealed that he is allowing Fruitcake to choose the couple’s first dance song for their upcoming wedding. Fred and Fruitcake initially got engaged in March 2020, but their nuptials were delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

In the Australian jungle, Fred’s co-star Marvin Humes asked him if he has chosen his first dance tune for his wedding in Jamaica.

“We haven't decided… I'm going to leave it to her. As long as she's happy, I'm happy,” Fred gushed at the time.