Frankie Dettori breaks silence after I’m a Celeb exit

Frankie Dettori has broken his silence after being eliminated from I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

The jockey was the first famous face to be eliminated from the jungle after he received the least amount of public votes last night.

As he settles back into life away from his campmates, Frankie has spoken out on social media about his experience on the show for the first time since leaving.

The 52-year-old took to Instagram to share a video for his 170K followers, which he simply captioned “Thank you”.

In the clip, Frankie was soaking up the Australian sunshine as he said, “Hi everyone. Just to say, I’m out of the jungle. It was an amazing experience”.

“Thank you for all your support. Love you all. I can’t reply to all the messages but I’m going to see you all soon and thank you again”, he added as he blew a kiss to the camera.

Dettori also shared photos from his time in the jungle, with some snaps showing him taking part in a trail with Nick Pickard, and others of Frankie with his wife Catherine as they reunited after his departure from camp.

He wrote, “The jungle journey is over, loved it!”.

Many of Frankie’s fans headed to the comments to reveal how shocked they were that Frankie was the first to leave the show.

One fan penned, “Gutted for were voted out, you were brilliant, well done Frankie xx”.

“Sad to see you go but hope you can enjoy yourself now!”, wrote another viewer.

A third fan added, “Gutted your our already Frankie, you were a total gem. Well done”.

After it was announced that Frankie didn’t receive enough votes to keep him in the jungle, I’m a Celeb unveiled some wonderful images from his time on the programme and penned a sweet tribute on Instagram.

Alongside pictures of Frankie in camp, they wrote, “He may have been a late entry but Frankie Dettori certainly made up for lost time, facing his fears and quickly becoming a stable source of support for his fellow Campmates. Here are just a few of his best moments along the way”.