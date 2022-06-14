Former YouTube star Tanya Burr is pregnant with her first baby

British actress and former influencer Tanya Burr is going to be a mum! The YouTube star took to social media this morning to announce the exciting news that she’s pregnant with her first child.

“We love you so much already little [peanut emoji],” 33-year-old Tanya lovingly wrote in the caption alongside a gorgeous black and white photograph of herself and her other half’s hands placed on her bare, growing bump.

Tanya has been keeping her current relationship out of the public eye, and has yet to reveal the identity of her boyfriend.

Friends, family and fans of the actress soon flocked to the comment section to share their congratulations, including good pal and fellow social media star Zoe Sugg (otherwise known as Zoella) who sweetly wrote, “The best neeeeewwwssss! [heart emojis] Love you both xxx.”

“So many congratulations,” commented blogger Olivia Purvis.

“Congratulations!!” Peaky Blinders actress Sophie Rundle excitedly wrote, followed by a stream of celebratory emojis.

Previously, Tanya had been married to fellow influencer Jim Chapman, who she had first started dating in 2007. The pair finally tied the knot in September 2015, before parting ways three and a half years later, announcing their split in March, 2019.

Tanya is best known as being one of the most popular British YouTubers of the 2010’s. With 3.2M subscribers, Tanya is famed for her beauty and fashion videos, as well as her everyday vlogs. As well as having published three non-fiction novels, the Norwich-native has also released her own makeup range with Superdrug, called Tanya Burr Cosmetics.

In 2017 Tanya put her social media career on pause to pursue her dreams of becoming an actress. Since then she’s had guest appearances in shows such as Bulletproof and Holby City, as well as having a starring role in the revival of Judy Upton's stage show, Confidence.