Former Scout Leader sentenced to 5 years in prison for sexual abuse

It has just been reported that David Barry, a former scout leader in Cork, has been sentenced to five years in prison, following 29 sexual offences against 10 boys over a period of 22 years.

The 72-year-old man who lived at Montrose, Firgrove Gardens in Bishopstown, Co. Cork, was sentenced at the Cork Criminal Court today, where he received a seven year jail sentence with two years suspended.

It was reported that all of the incidents of sexual assault and indecent assault were committed between 1986 and 2008, and took place in Barry’s home. The incidents occurred while the boys were staying at his house, following various scouting activities, such as hikes or training exercises.

Barry was initially arrested back in 2018 when the first of the 10 victims came forward. However, it wasn’t until December 2020 when Barry was arrested for a second time and charged.

Barry pleaded guilty to all the offences this past April and was given his sentence by judge Sean Ó Donnabháin today, May 24.