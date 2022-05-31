Former Love Islander Jamie Jewitt shares new sweet snap of baby girl

Former Love Island star Jamie Jewitt has shared a sweet snap of his and Camilla Thurlow’s newborn daughter and we can’t get over how cute she is!

In the photo, baby Nora Belle has her eyes wide open and is looking at the camera. Jamie captioned the post, “Little Nora Belle has woken up a bit now and just look at that little face. Who do you think she looks like?”.

Fans of the former Love Island star rushed to the comments to congratulate Jamie and Camilla on their new arrival again and agree that baby Nora Belle looks like one person in particular.

One fan wrote, “She looks just like Nell”, with another adding, “Looks just like her big sis”. “Oh my!!! Image of Nell!”, penned a third fan.

Another follower said, “So beautiful congratulations both, hope Nora Belle and mummy are doing well. I think she looks like Nell!”.

It is clear to see many see the likeness between Nora and her big sister Nell but many fans also agreed that she looks just like her mum.

“Definitely Camilla. Congratulations such a pretty girl”, one fan penned. “She’s just a mini Camilla!”, wrote a second follower.

“Just like her mummy, she’s absolutely beautiful xx”, added a third.

Jamie and Camilla welcomed their new addition on May 27. They announced her arrival with a cute video that included a clip from Camilla’s pregnancy announcement, as well as videos of Camilla and Nora at the hospital, and one-year-old Nell meeting her new baby sister.

The couple tied the knot in September 2021 after coming runners-up in the 2017 season of Love Island and welcomed their first child together, Nell, in October 2020.