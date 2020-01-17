Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler’s split is not permanent

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler’s split came as a shock to many. The lovebirds had been together for almost a decade and seemed like one of the few Hollywood couples that would actually go the distance.

When news of the couples split broke earlier this week, fans were stunned. It is understood that Vanessa and Austin went their separate ways shortly before Christmas, but all is not lost.

The couple, who have been together since 2011, are aware of the deep connection they share which is why they don’t consider this split permanent.

Austin is currently filming in Australia and Vanessa is in LA after shooting The Princess Switch 2 abroad so the couple felt like this would be a good time to take a break.

A source told E! That that the couple are on good terms at the moment. The sole reason for their separation is because of the distance.

The source stressed that the chances of them getting back together when they’re in the same place is high.

“They have such a history and deep connection they could find their way back to one another. Right now she felt like he needed to go and be single and see if that's what he really wants,” the source shared.

“They're just shooting on two different continents and it's a matter of distance. There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other,” they added.

Vanessa and Austin first started dating in September 2011.