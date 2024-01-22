Fool Me Once fans react to Netflix’s huge Harlan Coben news

Netflix has delivered some huge Harlan Coben news!

Fans of the bestselling crime writer have been gripped in recent weeks by his latest miniseries adaptation, Fool Me Once.

The thrilling series, which stars the likes of Michelle Keegan, Joanna Lumley and Richard Armitage, follows widow Maya Stern as she investigates strange occurrences following her husband and sister’s deaths.

The series is the latest collaboration that Coben has produced with Netflix, following other book-to-screen adaptations of his novels, such as The Stranger, Safe and Stay Close.

Now, following the release of Fool Me Once on January 1, Netflix has confirmed that fans can expect more Harlan Coben adaptations in the future.

Taking to social media earlier today, the streaming giant revealed that the success of Coben’s latest miniseries has led to two more of his books being commissioned.

“Following the recent success of Fool Me Once (Top 10 in 91 countries!) we’re excited to announce two new @HarlanCoben limited series adaptations…,” Netflix teased.

“MISSING YOU will begin production this spring, and will then be followed by RUN AWAY,” they revealed.

Many fans have since been taking to social media to express their thoughts on the news, with several already suggesting cast members for the new shows.

“Well Richard Armitage is gonna be busy,” one Instagram follower joked, noting that the actor has already appeared in three of Coben’s miniseries.

“Just bought the book to Missing You! Better read quick!” another exclaimed.

“Fool Me Once was fantastic..I was hesitant at first to watch it but I'm glad I did,” a third fan added.

Following its release earlier this month, Fool Me Once continues to sit comfortably in the UK and Ireland’s Top 10 TV programmes on Netflix.

The eight-part series gained 61 million views worldwide in its first two weeks, and has reached the Top 10 TV programmes in 91 countries.