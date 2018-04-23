Flower power! Floral boobs are this year’s biggest festival trend

From glitter eyebrows to bright pink space buns, festival season is the perfect time to get creative with your style.

All rules go out the window and it's basically a free pass to wear whatever the hell you want.

Last year, thousands of festival-goers celebrated their femininity by ditching the bras and decorating their boobs with glitter and jewels – which was pretty damn cool of you ask us.

A post shared by חמסה טראנס (@hamsatrance) on Apr 16, 2018 at 12:58am PDT

But this year, the fabulous ladies of the festival world have taken things one step further and are covering their tatas with dainty flowers instead.

Gorgeous, yet empowering, the bold new look was created by Face Florals, a company that specialise in pressed flowers to decorate your face and body.

According to Metro, Flowers Boobs came to life when a customer stuck the petals to her chest rather than her face, creating this year's ultimate festival trend.

A post shared by FACE FLORALS – The Original (@faceflorals) on Apr 18, 2018 at 11:22am PDT

But don't worry if the idea of getting your boobs out doesn't exactly fell you with joy – you can still jump on the flower power bandwagon by using the accessories on other parts of your body.

The brand also sell a range of other adorable bits including daisies that can be dotted around your eyes and sprigs for you hair.

Festival season, come at us!