Florence Pugh details ‘magic’ of love as she confirms relationship

Florence Pugh has been opening up about her love life and relationship status.

The Oppenheimer actress has revealed she’s currently in a relationship but did not confirm her partner’s name.

Florence also admitted that she wants to start a family and has ‘always’ been thinking about the idea.

In an interview with British Vogue, Pugh was asked if she’s in a relationship now, to which she replied by admitting, “I am. OK, so something that I resonate with is that I believe that if magic is real, then it’s falling in love. And I am someone that loves falling in love”.

“I love looking after people. I love caring for people. I love the feeling of someone being there. I love knowing that someone is thinking about me and someone cares for me in the same way that I’m thinking about caring for them”.

The 28-year-old continued, “I think in this portion of my life, I’m trying to make sure that I’m making all the right decisions so that I can have the thing that I want… which is safety, family, a home and security”.

“We are figuring what we actually are. And I think for the first time, I’m not allowing myself to go on a roller-coaster. I’m allowing myself to take time to let something evolve and let it be completely real to its core, as opposed to racing into that”.

“Falling is the most amazing feeling, but unfortunately if that’s the only thing that you know in a relationship, then that’s the thing that you chase. That’s not gonna last”.

Sharing an insight into her desire to have children and have a big family, Florence explained, “Oh, I’ve always been thinking about starting a family. I’ve wanted to have kids since I was a child myself. I love the idea of a big family. I come from a big family”.

The Midsommar star added, “I love kids. I love hanging out with kids. If ever there’s a dinner party, I go straight to the kids to chat to them. So much easier. I love the honesty. I love how bored they can get. I’ve never stopped knowing that I want to have kids. It’s just figuring out when”.