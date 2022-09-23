Fit Foods launches seriously tasty, but healthy soup range

Just in time for the colder days of winter DMC Foods’ brand Fit Foods has launched its new wholesome range of Healthy Soups.

The range is available exclusively in Dunnes Stores throughout Ireland and from Dublin Meat Company’s shops and for online ordering in Dublin.

The new soups made with all natural healthy ingredients, are low in calories, MSG free and gluten free. There are five flavours: Hearty Chicken, Chicken and Vegetable, Beef and Vegetable, Hearty Chicken, Wholesome Vegetable and Thai Sweet Potato.

DMC Foods is Ireland's fastest growing consumer foods business and largest ready-meal manufacturer. Home of Fit Foods, Dublin Meat Company and Swift Fine Foods, we are specialists at innovating within the chilled category across manufacturing, retail and service channels.