First star eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef revealed

Celebrity MasterChef UK has announced who has become the first contestant to be eliminated from the cooking show.

The BBC series returned to our screens last night with Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby, singer Ian 'H' Watkins, radio presenter Edith Bowman, television presenter Craig Doyle and radio presenter Snoochie Shy competing in the first heat.

Judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace set out two tasks for the stars to carry out but after testing the skills of the celebs, one had to be voted off the show.

Radio presenter Snoochie Shy was the first contestant to be eliminated after what she described as ‘a lot of disasters’.

For the first task where stars had to create a dish from scratch in the under-the-cloche challenge, Snoochie opted to make an aubergine curry.

For the second task- a main and dessert to suit a dinner party- the radio star cooked up a red Thai prawn curry and peach crumble for dessert.

Opening up about being the first celebrity to leave the show, Snoochie admitted, “Obviously, it's a little bit sad to be going home”.

“But a lot of disasters happened in that kitchen, so I was expecting it to be fair. I'm going to go home, put my feet up, have a glass of wine and pick up my dog from Doggy Daycare”.

These first five stars are among 20 famous contestants that will appear on the show to battle it out against each other for the trophy.

The remaining celebs include Love Islander Chloe Burrows, former reality star Christine McGuinness, EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, The Traitors star Diane Carson, make-up artist and TV judge Dominic Skinner, model Emma Thynn and comedian and actor Eshaan Akbar.

Others include Gladiator and Team GB sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, TV personality Jake Quickenden, comedian Jamie MacDonald, popstar Mutya Buena, radio DJ OJ Borg, Line of Duty star Rochenda Sandall, Layer Cake actor Tamer Hassan and Strictly Come Dancing pro Vito Coppola.