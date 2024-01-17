First look released for TV adaptation of The Tattooist of Auschwitz

We finally have a first look at The Tattooist of Auschwitz adaptation!

In May 2022, Sky announced that they were in production to adapt the bestselling novel The Tattooist of Auschwitz, written by Heather Morris.

Now, ahead of its release later this year, fans have finally been given a first look at the highly-anticipated TV miniseries!

Credit: Sky/Peacock

Earlier today, the producers behind The Tattooist of Auschwitz released several first-look photos, showcasing The Little Mermaid star Jonah Hauer-King and Warsaw 44 actress Anna Próchniak in the lead roles.

Hauer-King plays Lale Sokolov, a Jewish man who is sent to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during the Holocaust. As a prisoner, Lale is tasked with tattooing identification numbers onto every new prisoner who is admitted to the camp. He immediately falls for newcomer Gita (played by Próchniak), and the pair slowly develop a bittersweet relationship throughout their imprisonment.

Fast forward to the modern day, the series will also showcase an elderly Lale retelling his time in Auschwitz to the novel’s author Heather Morris (played by Melanie Lynskey).

Credit: Sky/Peacock

Over the course of six episodes, viewers will be able to follow Lale and Gita’s beautiful tale of love, hope and bravery as they fight for the opportunity to have a life together, free from the Holocaust.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz has been adapted for the screen by Jacquelin Perske, and will also feature a brand-new score written by legendary music composer Hans Zimmer.

Fans have since been taking to Instagram to express their thoughts on the teaser photos, with one exclaiming: “This is the one I’ve been WAITING for”.

Credit: Sky/Peacock

“Looking forward to this and I’ve read the book,” another noted.

Thankfully, fans of the original novel only have a few more months to wait until the adaptation arrives on our screens!

All six episodes of The Tattooist of Auschwitz are due to be released on Sky Atlantic on May 2.