First Dates’ Laura Tott announces birth of baby boy

Laura Tott is now a mum!

Congratulations are in order for Laura Tott as she has welcomed her first child into the world with her husband Sean.

The First Dates star announced the birth of her little one, a baby boy, on social media and revealed the adorable name she chose for him.

Laura posted a sweet black and white video to her 196K Instagram followers of her newborn son laying down in his crib.

The 29-year-old captioned the post, which is set to Eva Cassidy’s emotional tune Songbird, “He’s here.. Leo Clarke 28/08/23”.

Many of Laura’s fans and supporters headed to the comments to congratulate her and Sean on the birth of their bundle of joy.

One commenter wrote, “He’s so beautiful, Laura! Huge congratulations to you both”.

“Oh my goodness !! Congratulations welcome to the world bubba”, penned a second fan.

A third added, “Aww so happy for you @lauratott__ he’s absolutely gorgeous and you’re going to make an amazing mummy!”.

Laura later took to her Instagram Stories to thank social media users for their kind messages and well wishes.

“Thank you so much for every single message. Can’t believe he is here, a little earlier than expected”.

She sweetly added, “He is absolutely perfect and we are beyond smitten in our newborn bubble”.

Laura announced her pregnancy back in April by penning, “Our best adventure yet”, alongside a polaroid picture of her cradling her blossoming baby bump.

Laura and Sean got engaged in June of 2021 and went on to tie the knot in August of last year.

When reflecting on their wedding day, Tott described it as ‘the best day of her life’.

Congratulations again to the new parents as they embark on this chapter together with baby Leo.