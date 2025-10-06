Ferne McCann shares when she plans to tie the knot with fiancé Lorri

Ferne McCann has admitted a surprising revelation about her relationship.

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex initially started dating her fiancé Lorri Haines in late 2021. Seven months into their relationship, the pair got engaged in France in July 2022.

The couple have since gone on to welcome their two-year-old daughter Finty, joining Ferne’s seven-year-old daughter Sunday from a previous relationship.

Now, three years into her engagement, Ferne has candidly opened up about her romance, and whether she will be tying the knot any time soon.

Speaking to OK!, the 35-year-old admitted that her priorities with Lorri have changed since becoming parents.

“Don’t worry, I think Lorri is okay. I’m not depriving him [of sex]! But yeah, it is what it is. Isn’t it the same for most couples with young children? As you get older, you have different priorities, especially when you have children,” she explained.

“We’ve gone through our honeymoon period. Of course we do date nights. But the last one, by the time I got home, my head had to hit the pillow because I had an early flight to Budapest the next morning, so there was no Sexy Time,” she recalled.

“We do have to schedule time and prioritise intimacy. I really do fancy him, but it’s a different kind of love as you evolve and have children. But I don’t use any contraception, I just track my menstrual cycle and there are only a few days that we can do it. Poor Lorri. The green [non fertile] days are few and far between,” Ferne joked.

The reality star was then quizzed on whether she has started wedding planning yet.

“We still have no plans to get married. We’re going to have the world’s longest engagement,” she confessed.

When asked if she is hoping to welcome another child with her husband-to-be, Ferne noted: “I really don’t know. At the moment, I think I’m done.”

Ferne added: “I’ve got my two girlies. But that could change next week. And no, I’m not bothered about having a boy. I just see myself as a girl mum. It’s an honour raising girls. I am so connected to them. Everything I do is for them. When Sunday came into my life, she gave me purpose at a time when I really needed it."