Fearne Cotton opens up about having first panic attack in months

Fearne Cotton has penned a beautifully honest post after suffering her first panic attack in months. The broadcaster opened up on Instagram: "I don’t often feel comfortable posting stuff like this on here as these moments are best told in carefully written books or spoken aloud in context but hey, we’re in weird times so all rules are out of the window.

"Last night I had my first panic attack in months. It had been so long I had almost forgotten they can sneak up out of the blue, or pink, considering last nights moon. Shortly after I got into bed my heart started racing and I lay there in a heightened state for three hours before drifting off at some point, only to then be woken by Rex who is currently scared of aliens landing.

"Today I feel bruised and fuzzy. This is not a sob story for sympathy as I’m WELL aware that there are much bigger, more serious problems and forms of suffering afoot at the moment. I’m putting it out there for those who experience the same yet feel alone. I often feel I’m the only one who can’t do normal stuff like sleep well or stay calm in chaos so for all those in the same boat…we stand together. It’ll pass, calm will resurface, it’s just a road bump today, so for now we can feel tired and know that’s O.K."

She added: "Big love to you all what ever you’re going through today. Love and Peace."

Opening up about your mental health is never an easy thing to do, no matter who you are. It takes a lot of courage and strength to admit that you're struggling. Fearne's post is bound to help others, who are suffering mentally, feel less alone in their battles. Her honesty is exactly what we need at the moment, because this is a trying time for so many and knowing that others are experiencing similar feelings to you can be the most reassuring thing.

If you need urgent mental health support then contact the Samaritans on 116 123.