Faye Winter details if she intends to go on Love Island All Stars

Faye Winter has finally broken her silence on Love Island: All Stars!

The hit ITV spin-off is currently in its third week of airing, as previous Islanders return to the iconic villa in South Africa in search of love.

Faye is best known for taking part in the seventh series of Love Island in the summer of 2021. At the time, the reality star made it to the series finale, and finished the show in third place, alongside her then-boyfriend Teddy Soares. The couple dated for 18 months after the villa, before confirming their split in February 2023.

In recent weeks, speculation has grown that Faye could be returning to the Love Island villa for All Stars, and now, she has finally taken the opportunity to respond to the rumours.

Yesterday evening, the 28-year-old took to her Instagram stories and prompted her 1.1M followers to submit questions for a Q&A.

During the session, one fan quizzed: “Why are you not on our screen in South Africa”, to which Faye gave an honest answer.

“I'm so grateful for everything Love Island, for everything it's given to me, the experience, the lessons and most of all you guys,” she wrote.

“I really want to use my platform for change and to give back. I have been working on something that I can't wait to share so I wanted to give all my energy to that,” she continued, referring to her ongoing work with dog charities.

Faye firmly shut down rumours by concluding: “Love Island is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I want to always remember it that way.”

The Celebrity Masterchef star also chose to defend her former castmate, All Stars participant Toby Aromolaran.

“Toby is one of the most incredible people in my life and that I've ever met, I'm so grateful for him,” she penned, adding: “He has the heart of gold and deserves the world and for someone to treat him the way he treats those closest to him. I will defend him what ever his choices.”