Father & Son: Ayda shares adorable video of Robbie and baby Beau

Robbie and Ayda Williams are loving life as parents-of-four. The doting couple announced the arrival of their son Beau on Valentine’s Day and the Angels singer is revelling in that newborn baby bubble.

Ayda posted a video of her husband cuddling their tiny tot and our hearts can’t quite cope with this much cuteness. Robbie looks as happy as ever as he holds his son in his arms. Ayda captioned the video: “@robbiewilliams A Beau-tiful Moment #fatherandson #babybeau.”

The parents welcomed baby Beau via surrogate. Speaking of their growing family, Ayda gushed: “On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way… Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams

“As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family,” she shared.

It looks like baby Beau has fit right in with his adoring family. We couldn’t be happier for Robbie and Ayda. It really is such a special time for any parent.

Robbie and Ayda are also parents to seven-year-old daughter Teddy, five-year-old son Charlie and one-year-old daughter Coco.