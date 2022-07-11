Fantastic Four’s Kate Mara announces she’s pregnant with baby no.2

Kate Mara has excitedly announced she is expecting her second child with husband and Billy Elliot star Jamie Bell.

The couple already share a daughter together and are now expanding their family even further.

The House of Cards actress took to Instagram to reveal the news to her 462K followers by posting a snap of her and her hubby walking hand in hand. She sweetly captioned the picture, “There are three of us in this pic”.

The 39-year-old looks stunning in a pink dress with glitzy detailing along the neckline, and a leather jacket hanging over her shoulders. 36-year-old Jamie looks dapper in a smart suit.

Friends of the acting couple wasted no time in heading to the comments to congratulate them on the great news. Step Up actress Jenna Dewan wrote, “Awwww congratulations loves!!!!”.

The Tattooist’s Jason Behr penned, “Congratulations guys!!!”.

“Congratulations my beautiful friend. I can’t wait!!!”, said celebrity hair stylist Mara Roszak, with Tick Tick Boom’s Michaela Jaé adding, “Omg congratulations cutie”.

Kate and Jamie tied the knot in 2017 and went on to welcome a daughter, whose name they haven’t revealed to the public yet, in 2019.

The A Teacher star, who kept her previous pregnancy private, announced her little one’s arrival by sharing a cute photo of the tot’s feet with the caption, “We had a baby a couple of weeks ago… Here are her feet”.

The newborn is dressed in a cute heart-print onesie and is resting on a fluffy blanket in the snap.

Jamie is also dad to eight-year-old Jake, whom he shares with ex-wife and True Blood actress Evan Rachel Wood.