Fans welcome Holly Willoughby back on This Morning after Covid.

Fans of ITV’s This Morning were glad to see the show’s co-host Holly Willoughby back on set today, Wednesday, after her absence due to catching Covid.

The presenter tested positive for the virus on March 13, meaning not only did she miss presenting on This Morning, but she also could not host the semi-final of Dancing on Ice.

She was temporarily replaced by Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson, while Phillip Schofield also held down the fort.

Willoughby said, “It’s so nice to be back. I feel like I’ve been gone forever”, during her first appearance back on the breakfast show.

The star went on to describe her time with Covid. While waiting for her test results to come back negative, she said “It was like the worst advent calendar in the world”.

Luckily, she did not suffer too many symptoms, saying, “I had 48 hours of feeling really rubbish, you know, head on the pillow, headache, all that kind of stuff, and then after that I felt like I had a bit of a cold but fine”. The mum-of-three took to Instagram to share a snap of her and Phillip reunited on the This Morning couch.

She captioned it, “Sooooooooo happy”. Friends of Holly left loving comments for her under the post.

Television personality Alison Hammond wrote, “So good to see you back”, with a heart eyes emoji, “Yes!!!”. While Vanessa Feltz added, “Hooray! You gorgeous ray of sunshine”, followed by star emojis.

She looked pretty in pink as she opted for a ditsy dress by her favourite label Rixo – we love the dainty blooms, subtly gathered bodice and pretty puffed sleeves. Check out the green embroidered collar, too.

Everyone is so happy to see Holly back on the show, as are we.

You can watch This Morning weekdays on ITV at 10am- 12.30pm or catch-up on today’s episode on the ITV hub.