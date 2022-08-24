Fans think Jorgie Porter has revealed her first baby’s gender

Is it a boy or a girl? Well, Jorgie Porter may have just given a huge hint!

The Hollyoaks actress is currently pregnant with her first child, but has so far kept quiet on her baby’s gender. However, after posting a video to her social media on Tuesday night, fans now believe that they know the gender of Jorgie’s little one.

The video showcases a montage of the 34-year-old enjoying a shopping day out, browsing for items that she will need as a first-time mum.

However, in the video, Jorgie can be seen gravitating towards several pink items, including a pink bunny teddy and pink pyjamas.

Although Jorgie has yet to officially announce which gender she is expecting, her 717K Instagram followers believe that the pink items are hinting towards a baby girl.

Despite the shopping excitement, Jorgie then admitted in the video’s caption that she left the shop without making a single purchase. “If you saw my stories yesterday you would’ve seen that I went shopping for all things baby and came back with nothing,” Jorgie laughed.

“I went from being so excited to feeling completely overwhelmed,” Jorgie admitted, hinting to the end of the video when she collapses into a comfy chair and puts her feet up. “Did anyone else feel this way?”

The mum-to-be continued to express her bewilderment at the amount of options she has for baby essentials. “Who knew there were so many things to consider and so many options and variations of literally everything,” she exclaimed.

Jorgie is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Oliver Piotrowski. The couple announced Jorgie’s pregnancy in June of this year with a sweet video, in which the pair’s hands (and their dog’s paws) slowly unveiled a sonogram snap. Oliver already has a son from his previous relationship.

The news of Jorgie’s pregnancy came just eight months after she miscarried quadruplets at 14 weeks. As Jorgie stated in her pregnancy announcement, the family are looking forward to “hopeful beginnings”.

Congratulations to the mum-to-be!