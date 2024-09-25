Fans support Ryan Libbey as he opens up about first time on live TV

Ryan Libbey has had a candid conversation about his first time on live TV.

The former Made in Chelsea star appeared on Loose Women with his partner Louise Thompson to discuss her traumatic birth experience.

When Louise welcomed the couple’s son, Leo, into the world in November 2021, she suffered a traumatic labour, which was almost fatal for her. Louise has since struggled with her mental and physical health, including being diagnosed with PTSD and having to wear a stoma bag.

Ryan bravely opened up about how the experience affected him in his first ever live television interview and has now shared an insight into how nervous he was to speak about his struggles on TV, confessing he ‘blacked out’ before the show.

Posting a snippet of the Loose Women appearance to his 250K Instagram followers, Ryan explained, “This was my first ever live TV experience and yes I was nervous. To give you an idea just how nervous I was, I remember being backstage in the dressing room with Louise and Sam about 30 minutes before we were due on set”.

“We were mid conversation about outfits and Sam was actually showing me his new tux that he had made for the NTA’s later that evening. As he’s showing me, during which time Louise is fully invested in the conversation so i don’t think at this point she’s aware of what’s happening with me… out of nowhere the lights suddenly go out for Ryan, my knees buckle and I fall into the chair”.

“Somehow, it looked to the others like I was coming in for a closer look at the tux, but I can tell you I wasn’t, I couldn’t even see the tux! About 5 minutes later, I confessed to the group that I just blacked out haha”.

He went on to say, “And just to really confirm what this looked like at the time, we caught it all on camera!!! I’m pretty sure Louise will enjoy sharing this blooper with you…”.

“In all seriousness, this was a wonderful opportunity and I really hope to be involved in more conversations like this. @loosewomen is also a firm fav for my Mum, so this was one of those moments that warmed my heart just a little bit…”.

“I feel ready to engage in difficult conversations and if by doing so it can facilitate and support other people then it’s worth its weight in gold. Over the past 2 years I’ve come to really understand the complexities on how to manage your emotions as a man and how open and honest communication can really provide an outlet”.

The personal trainer continued, “Women tend to do it so naturally and I really admire that many women have relationships and friendships that allow vulnerable moments to exist”.

“But for us men it’s a lot more difficult but I believe that given the time and space, in the right setting and the right timing, any man is capable and willing to open up and show his emotions. I hope with the opportunity I now have I can help men find their voice and start sharing how they really feel”.

Many fans took to the comments to share support with Ryan amid his candid conversation as one wrote, “Kudos for sharing such sensitive details, wishing you all the very best.

“You speak so well about something so traumatic, it cant’ve been easy especially on live tv. you’re both truly remarkable and inspirational”, penned a second. Another commenter added, “So much respect. Look after yourself”.