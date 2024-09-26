Fans support Millie Mackintosh as she reveals ADHD diagnosis

Millie Mackintosh has been supported by fans after opening up about her recent diagnosis with ADHD.

The former Made in Chelsea star was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ‘a few months ago’.

Millie has now admitted that she tried to ‘shy away’ from speaking about her ADHD but has now decided to share her story of how she got diagnosed.

In a candid conversation to her 1.3M Instagram followers, the 35-year-old confessed, “I’ve been completely blown away by your thoughtful messages and loved hearing stories around your Mental Health journeys. As the conversation has grown between us, a lot of you have asked if I’ve been diagnosed with ADHD”.

“With there being so much attention around ADHD, I originally did shy away from sharing that I had been diagnosed a few months ago. It wasn’t a surprise; I had suspected for a long time that it could be a possibility”.

“Looking back the signs were always there, school was tough – I was diagnosed with dyspraxia, and I even had to see an optometrist because I struggled to write what was on the board, so it makes sense that ADHD was always a part of my journey”.

“I had always thought ADHD is diagnosed early on in children who often show hyperactive traits and who really struggle to concentrate for short period of times”.

Millie went on to reveal that she saw podcaster and motivational speaker Mel Robbins speak about the many different types of ADHD.

“Her podcast, 6 Surprising Signs of Adult ADHD gives you an honest and in-depth understanding and honestly, I felt like someone had finally explained me to myself and my life made so much sense, from my relationship with alcohol to the constant search for ways to quiet my racing mind”.

“Women are often diagnosed later in life as we’re often praised for the ability to multitask and although a part of that may be true, it can also mean that ADHD is part of who we are”.

The former reality star added, “To be diagnosed was incredibly validating. I now see ADHD as a superpower. Understanding how my brain works has helped me be so much kinder to myself and I’m excited to keep learning, and if any of you have podcasts or books that have helped you on your own journey, please share them—I’d love to explore more!”.

Many of Millie’s fans took to the comments to praise her honest insight into having ADHD as one fan said, “Sending you best wishes. I fully understand x”.

“Amazing of you to share this. You are helping so many women”, penned a second commenter, while a third stated, “Thank you for amplifying this! A superpower indeed”.