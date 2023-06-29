Fans support Madonna as she remains in hospital with infection

Fans have been flocking to Madonna’s side after a worrying announcement about her health.

Last night, Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, released a statement to bring her fans up to speed on her health.

"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” he announced.

Madonna’s team then went on to confirm that her career has been put on hold for now, including her upcoming tour. The Like A Prayer hitmaker was due to begin the North American leg of her latest tour, The Celebration World Tour, in Canada on July 15.

The European leg of Madonna’s tour was expected to launch in October of this year, with several performances scheduled for The O2 in London.

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” they stated.

Following the worrying news, many of the 64-year-old’s fans have been flocking to the most recent post on her Instagram account to express their well-wishes.

“Sending all prayers for you to be ok!!!” one fan wrote.

“Sending you so much love Madonna and wishing you a speedy recovery,” another replied.

“We love you so much! We are sending you all the healing light and energy,” a third added.

This is not the first time that Madonna’s health has affected one of her tours. In 2019, the Material Girl singer was forced to cancel dates on her Madame X Tour due to “overwhelming pain”.

"Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me but the pain I'm in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctors' orders so I can come back stronger and better,” she had stated at the time.