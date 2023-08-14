Fans shocked as Phoebe Tomlinson details gender reveal confusion

Phoebe Tomlinson has left her social media followers surprised as she reveals there was a mix-up at her gender reveal party.

The younger sister of One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, footballer Jack Varley.

Phoebe and Jack celebrated a gender reveal party back in June, where they announced they were expecting a baby boy together.

Now, the 19-year-old has announced the couple are in fact having a baby girl following confirmation during her 20 week scan.

Sharing the shocking news to her 1.1M Instagram followers, Phoebe posted a snap of her baby scans alongside her and Jack holding hands.

In the post’s caption, she announced, “After a few days of processing it, we’re ready to tell you all that at our 20 week scan we found out you’re a little girl”.

“We’re so excited to meet you!”, she added with a collection pink emojis.

Fans were quick to comment on the mix-up, with one writing, “What? Wow congratulations again now on your baby girl, that’s crazy”.

“Wait wasn’t she meant to be a boy? but anyways, doesn’t really matter as long as it’s healthy, congratulations”, penned a second fan.

Another commenter added, “I’m shocked!!! Early scan fooled us”.

The social media star also posted the photo to her Stories and penned, “Our little surprise girl. Apologies to everyone who attended our gender reveal party”.

When originally announcing her little one’s gender to the world, Phoebe and Jack popped a gender reveal balloon that released blue confetti after an early test said they were having a boy.

At the time, the mum-to-be shared her excitement on Instagram by penning, “The little boy we have dreamed of. We can’t wait to meet you our little Son”.

Phoebe is due to give birth to her baby girl this winter as the model revealed, “Our little miracle, joining us this Winter”, when announcing her pregnancy online.