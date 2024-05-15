Fans react to trailer for Only Murders In The Building season four

Only Murders In The Building is back!

After being renewed for a fourth season in October of last year, fans of the hit murder-mystery comedy have now been given a sneak peek into its return, as well as its premiere date.

Last night, the producers behind OMITB – which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as amateur murder investigators – took to social media to unveil the first trailer for season four.

The teaser showcases the main trio – Charles, Oliver and Mabel – as their podcast is about to be turned into a movie by a huge Hollywood production company.

Meanwhile, the gang also delve deep into yet another mysterious murder, as season three concluded with the shocking killing of Charles’ former stunt double, Sazz (played by Jane Lynch).

Excitingly, the trailer confirms that several big names have joined the cast for this season, including Eugene Levy, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria and Zach Galifianakis. Meryl Streep has also been confirmed to return for season four, after her introduction in season three as Loretta Durkin.

Following the first glimpse of season four, many fans have been taking to social media to express their reactions.

“LOOKS AMAZING!! So many amazing guests too!” one viewer exclaimed on Instagram.

“I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS! Love everything about this show,” another praised.

“Screaming!! My favourite trio,” a third fan added.

In its official logline for season four, the producers behind OMITB tease that Sazz’s murder has a huge impact on the trio.

“Questioning whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim, our trio’s investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles, where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As our amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey – traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents,” they write.

Season four of Only Murders In The Building will arrive weekly on Disney+, beginning on August 27.