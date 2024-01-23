Fans react to Michael Bublé’s sweet tribute to his son Elias

Michael Bublé has been celebrating his son Elias.

The Haven't Met You Yet singer has been enjoying marking his son Elias’ eighth birthday.

Fans have been sharing their reactions to Michael’s heartfelt tribute for his son on social media, while also sending birthday wishes to the birthday boy.

Bublé took to Instagram to showcase a sweet video compilation of him and his son along with the rest of their family to his 3.5M Instagram followers.

Michael set the clip to his version of You’ve Got a Friend in Me, and included snapshots of his son playing with his siblings and backstage at some of Bublé’s shows.

While Michael doesn’t show his children’s faces online, he still made sure to unveil lovely family memories in the montage with snippets of Elias with his face covered.

In the caption of the post, Michael described his son as his ‘superhero’ by writing, “Happy birthday to our superhero Elias!! 8 years full of adventures with you so far!”.

“Watching you grow is the greatest gift. Your mom and I love you more than words! XO Papi”.

Fans of the 48-year-old flooded the comments with birthday wishes for Elias, with many pointing out how adorable the tribute from Michael was.

One fan penned, “Awh.. family love. I'm so glad Elias had a wonderful birthday! Happy birthday Elias!”.

“So cute. Happy Birthday Elias. Many more blessings”, commented another fan.

A third added, “Love to see you with your children Happy Birthday Elias”.

Over the festive period, the It’s a Beautiful Day singer opened up about being a dad to his four children.

He explained, “There’s nothing more important to me in this world than being a dad”.

“The honour of raising these four little souls is even more special around the holidays. Wishing you and yours the happiest Christmas. With love and gratitude MB”.

As well as sharing Elias with his wife Luisana Lopilato, Michael is also dad to 10-year-old Noah, five-year-old Vida and one-year-old Cielo.