Fans react as Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause unveils career move

Selling Sunset fans have been reacting to Chrishell Stause’s huge career move!

The reality star has announced that she is returning to her acting roots, as she has joined the cast of Neighbours.

Last night, the producers behind the beloved Australian soap took to social media to unveil Chrishell’s casting, and share some details about who she will be playing.

“Chrishell Stause is coming to Ramsay Street! Playing new character, Yasmine Shields – a glamorous and successful businesswoman in pursuit of an exciting new opportunity – Chrishell is set to arrive on set in July,” they confirmed alongside an official portrait of the 42-year-old.

Chrishell has also gushed over her new venture, as she penned in a statement: “I am honored and excited to join such a beloved and iconic show! Coming from the world of soaps in the U.S., it’s back to my first love in the entertainment industry. They pitched me an idea for a character, and I was immediately excited to figure out a way to make it happen. Ramsay Street here I come!”

The Neighbours team concluded by adding that “fans can expect intrigue and surprises – and many implications for the residents of Ramsay Street.”

Following her unexpected career move, many Selling Sunset fans have since been expressing their thoughts on Chrishell’s big news.

“WHAAAAT?!?!?!? Haven’t watched Neighbours in 30 years but I’ll be watching from July!!!!!” one viewer exclaimed.

“I hope she brings some drama,” another teased.

“Ahhhhhh YES CHRISHELL! This is beyond iconic,” a third fan added.

This is not the first time that Chrishell has ventured into the world of acting. The TV star initially found fame on American daytime soaps in 2005, such as All My Children and Days of our Lives.

Chrishell’s Neighbours debut will air later this year, following the soap’s recovery from cancellation by Amazon Freevee.