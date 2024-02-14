Fans react as Ruth Jones addresses Gavin & Stacey ‘return’

Ruth Jones has addressed speculation that Gavin & Stacey will be returning for another Christmas special this year.

Yesterday (February 13), Deadline reported that a third Christmas special of the hit BBC sitcom was in the works for 2024, and that filming would begin in Wales this summer.

Now, as fans have continued to share their excitement at the speculation, one of the show’s creators has spoken out on the matter.

Ruth Jones, who plays Nessa in Gavin & Stacey and also co-writes the show with James Corden, appeared on Oliver Callan’s RTÉ Radio One show earlier today.

No return planned for Gavin and Stacey Ruth Jones joined @olivercallan this morning to chat about her role in Sister Act in the Bord Gáis. But she also shut down rumours of a fresh #gavinandstacey Christmas special #whatsoccuring #ruthjones #nessa @OliverCallanRTE pic.twitter.com/rw2MpWoDK8 — RTÉ Radio 1 (@RTERadio1) February 14, 2024

During the interview, the star was understandably asked about the ongoing rumours.

“Apparently, there’s a bidding war going on between the BBC and Netflix?” she joked, before going on to debunk the rumours.

“James and I went for lunch when he came back from America. We went for lunch in London a few months ago and we got papped. And then the next thing, it’s: ‘Oh my God, they must be writing more Gavin and Stacey’, which is lovely. It’s lovely that people love it and they’re so desperate for it,” the 57-year-old admitted.

“Imagine if it was the opposite and they were like, ‘God they’re not bringing that back…’. So, it’s sadly a rumor. I don’t know what to say. All I can say is that if there was something to say on that front, James and I would happily announce it. You know, we would,” she confessed, adding: “I’m lost for words.”

Following Ruth’s comments, many fans of the hit show have been taking to social media to express their disappointment.

“Knew I shouldn’t have got my hopes up,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Day ruined,” another replied.

However, other viewers are not convinced that Ruth has been completely truthful.

“Notice how she doesn’t say ‘it’s not coming back,’” one follower teased.

“She’s got a good poker face, she lied about it last time as well,” another argued.