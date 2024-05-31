Fans react as RTÉ 2FM finally unveils new lineup of presenters

RTÉ has finally unveiled its new 2FM presenters, after numerous departures in recent weeks.

This month, Doireann Garrihy, Jennifer Zamparelli and The 2 Johnnies have all departed the station to pursue other ventures.

The string of exits had left 2FM listeners wondering who will replace the presenters, and now broadcaster RTÉ has finally revealed their new lineup.

Earlier today, the station released its official schedule for the summer months, which includes some new and returning faces.

RTÉ confirmed that their new lineup begins this Tuesday (June 4) with 2FM Breakfast. Aifric O’Connell will be replacing Doireann Garrihy, as she joins co-hosts Carl Mullan and Donncha O’Callaghan from 6am every weekday morning.

Aifric has been at 2FM since 2017, most notably working on Weekend Breakfast and being a regular contributor to the airwaves.

Credit: RTÉ

Laura Fox had previously been revealed as Jennifer Zamparelli’s successor, and she will now be leading The Laura Fox Show from 9am-12pm.

Meanwhile, Lottie Ryan and David O’Reilly have been announced as the replacements for The 2 Johnnies’ afternoon slot. The pair will co-present a new show, titled 2FM Drive with Lottie and David, targeted towards the commuting hours of 3-6pm.

Speaking about the station's new recruits, Head of RTÉ 2FM Dan Healy said: "We are very happy that for the summer we are strengthening our schedule with 2FM homegrown talent with Aifric, Lottie and David. 2FM has always been programmed with a mix of presenters who have learnt their craft here with personalities from outside who have built a profile with younger audiences. It always starts with the audience first and this summer's schedule is built with only them in mind.”

Following the lineup announcement, many listeners have been taking to social media to express their thoughts .

“Afric always does such a great job she’s gonna be good with the lads,” one fan commented on Instagram.

“Delighted to see Lottie Ryan with her own show. Best of luck,” another responded.

“Ok this is good, was getting worried,” a third fan wrote.