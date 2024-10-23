Fans react as Netflix releases trailer for festive rom-com Hot Frosty

There’s another new Netflix Christmas film on the way!

Ahead of the festive season, the streaming giant has released a first look at one of its several new Christmas movies.

Hot Frosty will be arriving on Netflix later this year, and ahead of its release, fans can get a first look at the new flick with its official trailer below:

Hot Frosty will star Mean Girls alum Lacey Chabert in the lead role of Kathy, with Dustin Milligan playing her on-screen love interest Jack Snowman – an attractive snowman who is brought to life by magic.

In their logline for the upcoming festive film, Netflix teases: “Two years after losing her husband, Kathy magically brings a handsome snowman to life! Through his naïveté, the snowman helps Kathy to laugh, feel and love again, as the two fall for each other just in time for the holidays…and before he melts.”

Following the release of Hot Frosty’s trailer, many Netflix viewers have been expressing their thoughts so far.

Credit: Netflix

“Lacey is the queen of Christmas,” one fan gushed on Instagram.

“Give me all the Christmas romance! The cheesier the better,” another commented.

“I’m ready to snuggle up & watch all the Netflix Christmas movies!” a third viewer added.

Earlier this month, Netflix confirmed that they have produced two new Christmas romantic comedies for the upcoming season, starring Lacey and her Mean Girls co-star Lindsay Lohan.

While Lacey is taking the lead in Hot Frosty, Lindsay will be starring in her upcoming film Our Little Secret, which will be arriving on Netflix on November 27.

As per the streaming service, the plot of Our Little Secret will see “two resentful exes who are forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings.”

Hot Frosty will premiere on Netflix next month, on November 13.