Fans react as Netflix announces release date for Squid Game 2

We finally have a release date for Squid Game season two!

Following its global success in 2021, Netflix announced in June 2022 that the hit dystopian thriller had been renewed for a second season.

Now, two years on from the initial announcement, the streaming giant has finally revealed a release date for season two, alongside confirmation of season three.

Last night, the producers behind Squid Game took to social media, sharing a brief teaser to unveil the exciting updates.

The short clip took inspiration from the ongoing Olympic Games, and showcases a group of athletes starting off a race, before turning into Squid Game competitors.

“The real game begins. Squid Game Season 2 coming 26 December, only on Netflix. Final Season coming 2025,” Netflix penned in their caption.

Many Squid Game viewers have since been taking to Instagram to express their delight at the news.

“On Boxing Day! Awesome!” one fan praised on Instagram.

“Oh yeah I can’t wait,” another exclaimed.

“This wait better be worth it!!!!” a third fan hoped.

Following the double announcement, the director, writer and executive producer of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk, released his own statement.

“It’s been almost three years since Season 1 was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place. I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season,” he confirmed, before going on to hint at the plot of season two.

“Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year,” he teased.

“We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you’re excited for what’s to come,” he concluded.