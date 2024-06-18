Fans react as Love Island first look teases explosive recoupling

Drama is about to go down in the Love Island villa tonight!

During last night’s edition of the hit ITV series, viewers were shocked when reality star Joey Essex disclosed that he would be taking his rekindled flame Grace to the Hideaway, despite being coupled up with Samantha.

Now, ahead of tonight’s episode, the producers behind Love Island have teased that even more tension is about to unfold.

In the first look teaser, Joey can be seen pulling Samantha for a chat to inform her of his Hideaway plans with Grace.

“That’s fine. I seen yous kissing over there as well before. A bit out of order, Joe,” Samantha replies.

“If you’d had any respect for me, you wouldn’t be kissing her in front of me. Literally when I’m crying two hours beforehand. It’s a bit out of order,” she adds.

Elsewhere, Harriett pulls Tiffany for a chat, as the pair continue to be stuck in a love triangle with co-star Ronnie.

“I want to know what he’s saying to you, and what he’s saying to me,” Harriett explains, before Tiffany admits: “He did say to me over there, if there was a recouple, that he would choose me.”

“What is wrong with him?” Harriet exclaims, adding: “He’s probably going to do this with every single girl.”

The first look concludes with both Wil and Tiffany receiving the same text: “Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling in which the boys will choose which girl they want to couple up with. The newest arrivals, Grace, Wil and Tiffany, will have first choice.”

Following the dramatic teaser, many Love Island viewers have been expressing their hopes for what will happen.

“Joey please take Grace and go home,” one fan pleaded on Instagram.

“Harriett release yourself from the shackles of Ronnie PLEASE,” another commented.

“Am I the only one that finds Grace and Joey cute?” a third viewer admitted.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.