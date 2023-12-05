Fans react as latest celeb to join Dancing With The Stars is named

The eighth contestant to join next year’s Dancing With The Stars has been unveiled!

Last Friday, the producers behind the RTÉ show began to reveal the new lineup of celebrities, who will be taking to the dance floor in January.

Now, ahead of the new series launch, another famous face has been added to the cast!

Earlier today, it was announced that retired jockey Davy Russell will be taking part in the new season of DWTS.

Throughout his career, the 44-year-old won the Grand National in back-to-back titles, as well as the prestigious Cheltenham Cup. After confirming his retirement in April of this year, one of Ireland’s most successful sportsmen will now be vying to lift the DWTS glitterball trophy.

Speaking of his new career move, Davy gushed: “It's exciting. And it's so very different to what I'm used to, it's a new venture.”

“It’s really hard to keep it a secret from friends and family, I have itchy fingers and I'm ready to pull the trigger. My wife always told me we need to get dancing lessons before our wedding. I said no, and now I'm regretting this decision,” he added teasingly.

Many DWTS fans have since taken to social media to express their thoughts on the latest signing.

“What a character, looking forward to this one,” one viewer praised on Instagram.

“All the best Davy! We will be cheering you on,” another added.

Davy is the eighth celebrity dancer to be announced for the upcoming series. He will be joined by former Miss World Rosanna Davison, newsreader Eileen Dunne, Wild Youth singer David Whelan and drag queen superstar Blu Hydrangea.

Rounding out January’s lineup so far are TikTok sensation Miriam Mullins, 2FM and Ireland's Fittest Family presenter Laura Fox, and Fair City actor Shane Quigley Murphy. The final three celebrities are due to be confirmed later this week.

The brand new season of Dancing With The Stars will launch on RTÉ One in January 2024.