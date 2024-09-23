Fans react as ITV confirms launch date for return of Big Brother

We finally know when Big Brother will be back on our screens!

In October of last year, fans of the hit reality show were delighted when it re-launched on ITV2 after a lengthy hiatus.

Now, after weeks of teasing its return, the producers behind Big Brother have officially confirmed the start date for the upcoming new series.

Earlier today, the Big Brother team took to social media to share a brief video clip of someone walking up to the iconic London Eye, which is digitally altered in the video to include the Big Brother eye logo.

“The most iconic eye in the UK returns,” they teased in their caption, before going on to announce: “Big Brother begins Sunday 6th October at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX”.

Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best have also recently taken to ITV2’s social channels to share their own message with viewers.

“We’re back because Big Brother is back!” AJ exclaimed at the start of the pair’s video message.

“The original social experiment returns to ITV2 and ITVX, Sunday 6th October. See you there!” Will added.

Following the exciting update, many Big Brother viewers have been taking to social media to express their delight.

“Looking forward to it,” one fan commented on Instagram.

“The best show in the world is coming back,” another praised.

“If anyone wants to talk to me from Sunday 6th October, good luck I'm busy!!” a third fan joked.

Big Brother originally aired on Channel 4 from 2000, before it moved to Channel 5 and ended its run with the broadcaster six years ago.

Then, last October, ITV2 chose to relaunch Big Brother to a new audience, with the series averaging around 1 million viewers each night.

Last year, Big Brother’s return was won by Jordan Sangha, who was also given a massive jackpot of £100,000. Jordan, who finished the series alongside runner-up Olivia Young, has since entered into a relationship with his fellow castmate Henry Southan